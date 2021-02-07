CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) A military coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle launched by the Houthi rebels over the Yemeni city of Marib, a source from the local administration told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the coalition said that it intercepted and destroyed a mined drone launched by the Houthis toward civilian targets in southern Saudi Arabia.

Yemen has been gripped by a civil war between the Yemeni government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi movement since 2014. The Saudi-led coalition of Arab states entered the conflict on the side of the government in 2015, after the Houthis made significant gains during the early days of clashes.

Since then, the coalition has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the official capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.