Saudi-Led Arab Coalition Says Houthi Drones Carrying Bombs Intercepted - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The Saudi-led coalition of Arab states that is currently supporting the Yemeni government has said on Wednesday that its forces have destroyed multiple drones carrying bombs launched by the Houthi rebels bound for Saudi Arabia, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reports.

The coalition said that it was doing everything in its power to protect civilians and civilian objects in Saudi Arabia from attack by the Houthis, the broadcaster stated.

The Houthi rebels have stepped up their attempts to attack Saudi territory using bomb-laden drones over recent days.

Coalition forces destroyed several drones launched by the Houthi rebels on Monday and Tuesday, although a resident of a southern Saudi Arabian settlement suffered injuries on Saturday after a drone managed to hit its target.

A coalition of Arab states led by Saudi Arabia entered into the conflict in Yemen on the side of the Yemeni government in 2015 after the Houthi rebels made substantial gains during the opening clashes.