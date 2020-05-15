UrduPoint.com
Saudi-led Coalition Accuses Houthis Of Violating Ceasefire - Reports

Fri 15th May 2020 | 01:50 PM

Saudi-led Coalition Accuses Houthis of Violating Ceasefire - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The Saudi-led coalition has lashed out the Houthi rebel movement, saying that the group had committed 40 ceasefire violations on Yemeni soil over the past 24 hours, media reported.

The coalition said that the Houthi rebels had made over 3,300 breaches with the use of heavy and light weapons since the start of a ceasefire announced by the alliance, according to the Al Arabiya broadcaster.

The alliance reiterated its full commitment to the ceasefire, as well as its continued support of UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths's efforts.

On April 8, the coalition declared that it would halt all military operations in Yemen for a 14-day period in response to UN calls for a global ceasefire amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, since then, the Houthi movement and the coalition have repeatedly accused one another of violating the truce.

Later in the month, the coalition extended the ceasefire for an additional month amid the global pandemic, which has complicated the situation in the already war-torn country.

Yemen has been facing a long-running armed conflict between the government forces and the Houthis, which has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people - more than 80 percent of the country's population - in acute need of aid.

On Thursday, Lamis Al-Iryani, the head of Yemen's Social Fund for Development Monitoring and Evaluation, said that over half of the country's population - 16 million residents - could be infected with the coronavirus disease.

As of Friday, Yemen has registered 85 COVID-19 cases, with 12 infection-related deaths and one recovery.

