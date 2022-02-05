UrduPoint.com

Saudi-led Coalition Announces New Operation Against Military Targets Of Houthis - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2022 | 05:10 AM

Saudi-led Coalition Announces New Operation Against Military Targets of Houthis - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The Saudi-led coalition has announced a new operation against the Yemeni Shia Houthi rebels, media reported.

According to Al-Ekhbariya broadcaster, the military operation will be carried out in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa and other provinces.

The coalition said the operation would be aimed at eliminating threats coming from the Houthis and protecting civilians from their attacks.

The Houthi-controlled Al-Masirah broadcaster reported that the coalition had carried out airstrikes on the airport of Sanaa and some districts of the Sanaa province.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.

Related Topics

Yemen Alliance Sanaa March 2015 Media From Government Arab Airport

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

10 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

11 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

12 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

13 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

13 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>