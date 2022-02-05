Saudi-led Coalition Announces New Operation Against Military Targets of Houthis - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The Saudi-led coalition has announced a new operation against the Yemeni Shia Houthi rebels, media reported.

According to Al-Ekhbariya broadcaster, the military operation will be carried out in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa and other provinces.

The coalition said the operation would be aimed at eliminating threats coming from the Houthis and protecting civilians from their attacks.

The Houthi-controlled Al-Masirah broadcaster reported that the coalition had carried out airstrikes on the airport of Sanaa and some districts of the Sanaa province.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.