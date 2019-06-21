UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi-Led Coalition Attacks Houthi Booby-Trapped Boats Near Yemen's Al Hudaydah - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 06:00 AM

Saudi-Led Coalition Attacks Houthi Booby-Trapped Boats Near Yemen's Al Hudaydah - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The Saudi-led coalition supporting the Yemeni government said it had struck targets, including booby-trapped boats, belonging to the Yemeni rebel Houthi movement in the vicinity of Al Hudaydah port in the wake of the attack by the rebels at a utility plant in Saudi Arabia, local media reported on Friday.

Al Arabiya reported that the targets attacked by the coalition earlier in the day included the vessels that the Houthis allegedly planned to use for committing terror attacks, aimed at detailing international shipping.

A Saudi-based source told the outlet that the Houthi strike on the Saudi plant in Jizan had caused a small fire that had immediately been extinguished.

The coalition, supporting the Yemeni government, and the Houthis have been exchanging attacks amid a violent conflict in Yemen.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Yemen Saudi Jizan Al Hudaydah Saudi Arabia Media Government

Recent Stories

Trump, Trudeau mend fences at White House meeting

6 hours ago

Oil jumps 6% on Trump threat after Iran downs spy ..

6 hours ago

Govt stopped no one from meeting Nawaz Sharif: Min ..

6 hours ago

Trump Plans to Attend 2nd Briefing of Day on Iran ..

6 hours ago

World Refugee Day is a moment to recognise the cou ..

7 hours ago

Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs in Cricket Wo ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.