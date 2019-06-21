(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The Saudi-led coalition supporting the Yemeni government said it had struck targets, including booby-trapped boats, belonging to the Yemeni rebel Houthi movement in the vicinity of Al Hudaydah port in the wake of the attack by the rebels at a utility plant in Saudi Arabia, local media reported on Friday.

Al Arabiya reported that the targets attacked by the coalition earlier in the day included the vessels that the Houthis allegedly planned to use for committing terror attacks, aimed at detailing international shipping.

A Saudi-based source told the outlet that the Houthi strike on the Saudi plant in Jizan had caused a small fire that had immediately been extinguished.

The coalition, supporting the Yemeni government, and the Houthis have been exchanging attacks amid a violent conflict in Yemen.