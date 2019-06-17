Saudi-Led Coalition Carries Out 3 Airstrikes Against Yemeni Capital of Sanaa - Source

The Saudi-led coalition carried out three airstrikes against the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Monday, a day after the Shia movement launched a drone attack on two Saudi airports, a Yemeni military source told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The Saudi-led coalition carried out three airstrikes against the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Monday, a day after the Shia movement launched a drone attack on two Saudi airports, a Yemeni military source told Sputnik.

According to the source, the Saudi-led coalition's strikes hit a special forces brigade camp and positions around it the western part of Sanaa.

The airstrikes came after the Houthi movement launched drone attacks on two airports in Abha and Jazan in the southwest of Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2011. It peaked in 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition joined the military action on the government's side. The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people - over 80 percent of the country's population - currently in need of humanitarian assistance or protection.