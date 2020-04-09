UrduPoint.com
Saudi-led Coalition Ceases Hostilities In Yemen To Combat COVID-19 - Foreign Minister

Thu 09th April 2020 | 07:00 PM

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan announced on Thursday that the Saudi-led coalition had ceased all military operations in Yemen to concentrate efforts on combating the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan announced on Thursday that the Saudi-led coalition had ceased all military operations in Yemen to concentrate efforts on combating the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the coalition put military operations on hold for two weeks in a move that was welcomed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths.

"The coalition's initiative on a complete two-week ceasefire in Yemen comes to support efforts of UN Special Envoy for Yemen aiming at ending the conflict, and focus all efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic," the foreign minister wrote on Twitter.

The official added that Saudi Arabia has always supported "the brotherly people of Yemen" over recent years, and that Riyadh "would continue to stand with Yemen during these circumstances.

"

The foreign minister also expressed hope that the Houthi rebels would "respond effectively" to this latest development.

In late March, Guterres called for a ceasefire in all of the world's conflicts so that the focus could shift to the true "fight of our lives," referring to the pandemic. Both the UN-backed Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels have expressed support for the initiative, but clashes still occur.

As of Thursday, Saudi Arabia has registered 3,287 coronavirus cases, including 44 deaths and 666 recoveries.

