Saudi-Led Coalition Claims Captured Chief of IS Branch in Yemen - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Saudi-led coalition forces and Yemeni troops captured the head of Islamic State (IS, terrorist group, banned in Russia ) branch in Yemen , the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the official news agency of the kingdom, said on Tuesday, citing the coalition spokesman, colonel Turki Al Malki.

The operation which was a result of the collaboration between Riyadh and the Yemeni government took place on June 3. Saudi and Yemeni special forces conducted a raid resulting in the capture of the leader of IS cell in Yemen nicknamed Abu Osama Al-Muhajir as well as other senior IS members.

The raid took place inside a house that was kept under close surveillance. The operation lasted about 10 minutes and did not result in any injuries, according to the agency.

During the searches, Saudi forces confiscated a number of items that belonged to the captured IS leader.

They included weapons, ammunition, computers, electronics, GPS and communication devices, as well as cash in various currencies.

Yemen, a small nation in the south of the Arabian peninsula, has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. In addition, the nation is affected by attacks of the Islamic State branch in Yemen.

A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. While Riyadh insists that it is battling terrorists, human rights organizations criticize the coalition for leaving civilian casualties during the raids. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.