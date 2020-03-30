Saudi-Led Coalition Conducts Massive Strikes on Houthis-Held Sanaa - Source

The Saudi-led coalition carried out massive attacks on targets of the Yemeni rebel Houthi movement in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Monday, a military source in the city told Sputnik in the wake of the group's missile attacks

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The Saudi-led coalition carried out massive attacks on targets of the Yemeni rebel Houthi movement in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Monday, a military source in the city told Sputnik in the wake of the group's missile attacks.

"The coalition's jets carried out four strikes on the headquarters of a military faculty in the Ar Rawdah district in the north of Sanaa and two more strikes on a missile base in the Faj Attan mountains in the west of the capital," the source said.

In addition, the coalition bombed maintenance workshops and the al-Dulaimi Air Base in northern Sanaa, according to the source.

The attacks came after the Houthis fired several missiles and used drones to attack Saudi capital city Riyadh and the port city of Jazan. According to the coalition, it intercepted the missiles, but two civilians were slightly injured by debris.

The escalation in Yemen is deepening despite the fact that both conflicting sides welcomed the UN chief's call for a global ceasefire in connection with the deadly coronavirus pandemic.