Saudi-Led Coalition Conducts Operation Against Houthis In Yemen's Sanaa Province - Reports

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 08:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) The Saudi-led coalition carried out a military operation in Yemen's Sanaa governorate, which is controlled by the Houthi rebel movement, local media reported on Saturday.

The SPA news agency reported, citing the coalition spokesman Turki Maliki, that the operation, which took place early in the day, was aimed at destroying five air defense positions and ballistic missile warehouses in Sanaa.

The operation is part of a series of offensives aimed at destroying the Houthi's air defense capabilities, according to the spokesman.

Maliki noted that these capabilities threatened UN aircraft, air traffic and civilians.

The spokesman added the operation had been carried out in line with international norms and the coalition had made sure to protect civilians.

The rebel movement and Saudi Arabia regularly exchange strikes as they are sides to the violent military conflict in Yemen. Saudi Arabia, leading the international coalition of mostly Gulf states, supports the Yemeni government in its war against the Houthis.

