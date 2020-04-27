UrduPoint.com
Saudi-led Coalition Demands End To Any Escalation Between Rival Yemeni Parties

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 02:28 PM

The Saudi-led coalition on Monday demanded an end to any escalation between the Yemeni parties, a day after the Southern Transitional Council announced a state of emergency in Aden and other southern provinces, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The Saudi-led coalition on Monday demanded an end to any escalation between the Yemeni parties, a day after the Southern Transitional Council announced a state of emergency in Aden and other southern provinces, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The coalition also vowed to undertake practical and systematic steps to ensure the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement, SPA said.

The Riyadh Agreement was signed in November last year between the elected Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council.

The main points of the deal include the unification of all military forces under the ministries of interior and defense, and the formation of an efficient government made up equally between the north and south of Yemen.

