Saudi-led coalition destroy drones targeting airports

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen announced on Monday destroying of drones that were targeting civilian airports in the kingdom.

Turki Al Maliki, the spokesperson of the coalition, said in a statement on the Saudi Press Agency that the Saudi air forces intercepted and destroyed the drones on Monday morning before reaching their targets.

He highlighted that the incidents were considered as a new approach of the Houthi militia after its attack against a government camp in Adan in association with the Islamic State group.

The spokesperson added that the targeting of airports and travelers violates international law and is considered as a "war crime," stressing the continuation of the coalition to tackle the hostilities of the militia to destroy the military capabilities of Houthis.