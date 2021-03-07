Saudi-Led Coalition Destroys 2 Houthi Ballistic Missiles

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) The Saudi-led Arab coalition on Sunday said it eliminated two ballistic missiles launched by the Yemeni rebel Houthi movement and targeting the Saudi city of Jizan.

"Two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi formations in the direction of Jizan were destroyed," the tv channel quoted the coalition as saying.

Earlier on Sunday, the Arab coalition claimed it intercepted 10 drones launched by Houthis and targeting civilians. As the Houthis have recently stepped up cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, the coalition announced the launch of a military operation to launch airstrikes against Houthi targets.

The war in Yemen has been ongoing since 2014 between the government forces and the Houthis, also known as the Ansar Allah movement. In 2015, the Saudi-led Arab coalition joined the fighting on the government's side.