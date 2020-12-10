UrduPoint.com
Saudi-led Coalition Destroys 2 Houthi Boats Laden With Explosives - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 09:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The Saudi-led coalition has destroyed two boats, laden with explosives by the Yemeni Shia Houthi rebels, in the Red Sea, Saudi media reported.

The Houthis tried to stage a terrorist attack with the two boats in the southern part of the Red Sea, the SPA news agency reported on late Wednesday, citing the coalition's spokesman, Turki al-Maliki.

The spokesman added that the boats had been intercepted and destroyed.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.

