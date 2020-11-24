Saudi-Led Coalition Destroys Five Houthi-Planted Mines in Red Sea - Spokesman

The Saudi-led Arab coalition fighting in Yemen has destroyed five mines planted by the Houthi rebel movement in the Red Sea, the coalition's spokesman, Col. Turki al-Maliki, said on Tuesday, also arguing that the mines were Iranian-made

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The Saudi-led Arab coalition fighting in Yemen has destroyed five mines planted by the Houthi rebel movement in the Red Sea, the coalition's spokesman, Col. Turki al-Maliki, said on Tuesday, also arguing that the mines were Iranian-made.

"The coalition destroyed five naval mines planted in the southern part of the Red Sea by the Houthis, these mines were made in Iran," al-Maliki told Saudi television.

The spokesman added that the coalition has removed over 160 mines from the Red Sea since 2015 and regards Houthis as a threat to freedom of navigation.

A civil war between the Yemeni government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi movement is ongoing since 2014. The Saudi-led coalition of Arab states entered the conflict on the side of the government in 2015, after the Houthis made significant gains during the early days of clashes. The rebel movement often launches airstrikes in border areas of Saudi Arabia, and mainly targets oil facilities. The latest incident occurred on Monday when the Houthis attacked a Saudi Aramco oil facility in Jeddah.