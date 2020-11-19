Saudi-Led Coalition Destroys Houthi Drone Launched Toward Kingdom - Spokesman

Forces of the Saudi-led coalition have intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden unmanned aerial vehicle launched by the Yemeni Shia rebel Houthi movement toward Saudi Arabia, according to the coalition's spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Forces of the Saudi-led coalition have intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden unmanned aerial vehicle launched by the Yemeni Shia rebel Houthi movement toward Saudi Arabia, according to the coalition's spokesman.

"Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this evening (Wednesday) a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the Southern Region," Turki al-Maliki said, as cited by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

The war in Yemen has been ongoing since 2015 between the government forces backed by the coalition on one side and the Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, on the other side.

Throughout October, Houthis have intensified their attempts to attack the kingdom's territory by using drones loaded with explosives.