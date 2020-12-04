Saudi-led Coalition Destroys Houthi Drone Launched Toward Kingdom - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The Saudi-led coalition's forces intercepted and destroyed early on Friday a drone filled with explosives and launched by Yemen's Shia rebel Houthi movement in the direction of Saudi Arabia's territory, the coalition's spokesman, Turki al-Maliki, said.

"Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this morning (Friday) a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the Southern Region," al-Maliki said, as cited by the official Saudi Press Agency.

Yemen has been gripped by a civil war between the Yemeni government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi movement since 2014. The Saudi-led coalition of Arab states entered the conflict on the side of the government in 2015, after the Houthis made significant gains during the early days of clashes.

Since then, the coalition has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.