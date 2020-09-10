UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi-led Coalition Destroys Houthi Drone - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 08:30 AM

Saudi-led Coalition Destroys Houthi Drone - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The Saudi-led coalition has destroyed an explosive-laden unmanned aerial vehicle launched by Yemen's Shia Houthi rebels, Saudi media reported.

The drone was heading for the Saudi city of Najran located near the border with Yemen when it was intercepted and destroyed by the coalition forces, the SPA news agency reported, citing coalition's spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.

The Houthis often use drones with explosives to attack Saudi border areas.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Yemen Vehicle Saudi Najran Alliance Sanaa March Border 2015 Media Government Arab

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Argentina in fight agains ..

8 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Paraguay in fight against ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

8 hours ago

Emirates adds Moscow to its growing network

8 hours ago

Saudi Arabia launches bid to host the 2027 AFC Asi ..

8 hours ago

US Sees More Flexibility in Talks to Resolve Qatar ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.