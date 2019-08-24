UrduPoint.com
Saudi-Led Coalition Destroys Houthi Drones Targeting Civilian Objects - Spokesman

Sat 24th August 2019 | 08:34 PM

The Saudi-led coalition intercepted several Houthi drones that were ready to hit civilian objects in Saudi Arabia, the spokesman for the coalition, Col. Turki Maliki, said in a statement on Saturday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) The Saudi-led coalition intercepted several Houthi drones that were ready to hit civilian objects in Saudi Arabia, the spokesman for the coalition, Col. Turki Maliki, said in a statement on Saturday.

"The drones were targeting the civil objects [in the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait]," the statement read.

Yemen, a small nation in the south of the Arabian peninsula, has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

Over recent months, the Houthi rebels have staged several drone attacks on Saudi airports and oil facilities.

