Saudi-Led Coalition Destroys Houthi Warehouse Storing Drones - Reports

Sun 01st September 2019 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) The Saudi-led coalition has destroyed a military facility belonging to Houthi rebels in Yemen's western Dhamar Governorate, media reported on Sunday, citing the coalition's statement.

The targeted military facility housed drones and air defense systems, according to Al Arabiya broadcaster.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi movement.

A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out military operations against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015, causing thousands of civilian casualties and contributing to the humanitarian disaster in Yemen.

