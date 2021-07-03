Saudi-Led Coalition Destroys Two Bomb-Laden Boats Near Yemeni Shores

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) The Saudi-led Arab coalition said on Saturday that its forces had destroyed two boats laden with explosives near the shores of the Yemeni province of Al Hudaydah on the Red Sea.

"Two mined boats were eliminated in the province of Al Hudaydah while preparing to attack," the statement said as broadcast by Saudi state-run tv Channel Al Ekhbariya.

Yemen has been struggling with an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels since 2014. A coalition of countries led by Saudi Arabia launched a military operation to support the internationally recognized Hadi government in 2015. The Houthis continue to maintain control over a vast area in the north of the country, including the capital of Sanaa.