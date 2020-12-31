UrduPoint.com
Saudi-Led Coalition Downs Drone Targeting Aden's Presidential Palace - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 12:20 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) The Saudi-led coalition waging war in Yemen said Wednesday that it brought down an explosive drone that was heading to the presidential al-Maashiq palace in Aden, media reported.

The news comes hours after an explosion rocked the Aden airport, resulting in five casualties, moments after a plane with the country's new government had landed there. Yemeni authorities said that the airport had been shelled by Ansar Allah (Houthi) rebels, but Houthi political bureau member Muhammad al-Bakhiti denied the group's involvement in the incident.

According to Sky News Arabia, quoting the Saudi-led coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki, the booby-trapped drone was sent by the Houthi rebel militia and was downed in the vicinity of the palace.

On Wednesday, the new government of Yemen arrived from Saudi Arabia in Aden, which became the temporary capital for the internationally recognized authorities of Yemen after the seizure of Sanaa and northern Yemen by the Houthis. In Riyadh, the new Yemeni cabinet, including five ministers from the country's wantaway south, swore an oath before Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.

