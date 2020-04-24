Saudi-Led Coalition Extends Ceasefire in Yemen for One Month - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen has extended a ceasefire for a month amid the pandemic, coalition spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen has extended a ceasefire for a month amid the pandemic, coalition spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki said on Friday.

On April 8, the coalition announced that it would cease operations in Yemen for a 14-day period in response to a call of the United Nations for a global ceasefire amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, since then the Houthi movement and the coalition repeatedly accused one another of violating the truce.

"The leadership of the coalition forces announces that it has extended the ceasefire for a month starting from Thursday, based on its previous statement from April 8," al-Maliki said as quoted by the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

According to the spokesman, this step came at the request of UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths to provide an opportunity for negotiations between the warring parties on a permanent ceasefire, as well as to resume the process on the Yemeni crisis' settlement and unite efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during the holy month of Ramadan.

So far, the Yemeni health authorities have confirmed only one coronavirus case in the country. Dire humanitarian situation, however, poses risks of unhindered spread of the infection in the war-torn country.