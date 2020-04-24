UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi-Led Coalition Extends Ceasefire In Yemen For One Month - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 07:00 PM

Saudi-Led Coalition Extends Ceasefire in Yemen for One Month - Spokesman

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen has extended a ceasefire for a month amid the pandemic, coalition spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen has extended a ceasefire for a month amid the pandemic, coalition spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki said on Friday.

On April 8, the coalition announced that it would cease operations in Yemen for a 14-day period in response to a call of the United Nations for a global ceasefire amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, since then the Houthi movement and the coalition repeatedly accused one another of violating the truce.

"The leadership of the coalition forces announces that it has extended the ceasefire for a month starting from Thursday, based on its previous statement from April 8," al-Maliki said as quoted by the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

According to the spokesman, this step came at the request of UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths to provide an opportunity for negotiations between the warring parties on a permanent ceasefire, as well as to resume the process on the Yemeni crisis' settlement and unite efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during the holy month of Ramadan.

So far, the Yemeni health authorities have confirmed only one coronavirus case in the country. Dire humanitarian situation, however, poses risks of unhindered spread of the infection in the war-torn country.

Related Topics

United Nations Yemen Saudi April From Ramadan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Union Coop donates AED1 million to ’10 million m ..

1 minute ago

DAMAC Foundation pledges AED1 million to provide 1 ..

1 minute ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announces ..

16 minutes ago

UVAS tops among Pakistani universities in Times Hi ..

19 minutes ago

'Dummy patients of Coronavirus’

41 minutes ago

Pak army to assist civil administration to tackle ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.