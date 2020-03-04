UrduPoint.com
Saudi-Led Coalition Foils Attack On Oil Tanker In Arabian Sea - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 10:07 PM

Saudi-Led Coalition Foils Attack on Oil Tanker in Arabian Sea - Spokesman

The Saudi-led Arab coalition fighting in Yemen said on Wednesday that it had prevented an attack on an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The Saudi-led Arab coalition fighting in Yemen said on Wednesday that it had prevented an attack on an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea.

"The Arab coalition foiled a terrorist attack on an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea 90 nautical miles southeast of the Yemeni port Nishtun on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, while the tanker was heading to the port of Aden," Arab coalition Spokesman Turki Maliki told the Saudi state-run SPA news agency.

Maliki added that four explosive-laden boats were used in the foiled attack, including one remotely-controlled vessel that tried to ram into the tanker.

The coalition spokesman went on to say that the Yemeni Houthi militants pose a threat to global energy security, maritime shipping and international trade.

Yemen has been facing a severe humanitarian crisis since 2015, caused by the ongoing military conflict between the government headed by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebel movement, which controls the country's north, including the capital of Sanaa. The Arab coalition supports the government by conducting air strikes against the Houthis.

