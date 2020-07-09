UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi-led Coalition Forces Destroy 2 Houthi Boat Bombs In Western Yemen - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:26 PM

Saudi-led Coalition Forces Destroy 2 Houthi Boat Bombs in Western Yemen - Spokesman

Forces of the Saudi-led coalition destroyed two mined boats belonging to the Shia rebel Houthi movement near the Salif sea port in the province of Al Hudaydah in western Yemen early on Thursday, the coalition's spokesman said, as cited by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Forces of the Saudi-led coalition destroyed two mined boats belonging to the Shia rebel Houthi movement near the Salif sea port in the province of Al Hudaydah in western Yemen early on Thursday, the coalition's spokesman said, as cited by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The forces conducted an operation at 03:20 (00:20 GMT) against two Houthi military targets, Col. Turki al-Maliki said, as quoted by SPA, adding that these two sea vehicles "posed an imminent threat to shipping lines, world trade, as well as to regional and international security."

"They were equipped to carry out hostilities and terrorist operations in the Bab al-Mandab strait and the southern Red Sea," al-Maliki said.

The boats, floating six kilometers (3.

72 miles) south of the Salif port and 215 meters from the Yemeni coast, were operated remotely, the spokesman added.

Al-Maliki has accused the Houthi militia of occupying Al Hudaydah as a platform to launch ballistic rockets, drones and remote-controlled boats, as well as to deploy sea mines, constituting "a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law."

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years now.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.

Related Topics

Terrorist World Yemen Vehicles Saudi Alliance Al Hudaydah Sanaa March 2015 From Government Arab

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council to organise virtu ..

44 minutes ago

Sania Nishtar says over Rs152b distributed among m ..

48 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi’s charity foundation’s logo feat ..

57 minutes ago

TRA participates in SAMENA Telecommunications Coun ..

1 hour ago

Man beaten by fourth wife for contracting fifth ma ..

1 hour ago

Fruits, vegetables exports grew during 11 months

43 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.