UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi-Led Coalition Forces Destroy 5 Houthi Drones Launched Toward Kingdom - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 12:52 PM

Saudi-Led Coalition Forces Destroy 5 Houthi Drones Launched Toward Kingdom - Spokesman

Forces of the Saudi-led coalition have intercepted and destroyed five bomb-laden unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) launched by the Yemeni Shia rebel Houthi movement in the direction of Saudi Arabia, the coalition's spokesman, Turki al-Maliki, has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Forces of the Saudi-led coalition have intercepted and destroyed five bomb-laden unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) launched by the Yemeni Shia rebel Houthi movement in the direction of Saudi Arabia, the coalition's spokesman, Turki al-Maliki, has said.

"Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed today (Thursday) (5) bomb-laden UAVs launched deliberately and systematically by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom," al-Maliki said, as quoted by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

The spokesman has reiterated that these attacks constitute a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and that the forces continue to undertake the necessary measures to protect the kingdom's citizens and thwart such "terrorist attempts.

"

Along with that, a spokesperson for the Saudi Energy Ministry said late on Thursday that two bomb-laden motorboats launched by Houthi rebels have been destroyed near a floating platform of a Saudi oil facility in the southwestern Jizan region. No casualties have been reported.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi movement for several years.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.

Related Topics

Terrorist Yemen Oil Vehicles Saudi Jizan Alliance Sanaa Saudi Arabia March 2015 Government Arab

Recent Stories

WADA Concerned Over New Allegations Against IWF Ex ..

4 minutes ago

Lawyers mourn death of great jurist PHC CJ Waqar A ..

17 minutes ago

Work to Supply Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine to UN Ong ..

17 minutes ago

Rain and dam discharge cause flooding in southern ..

17 minutes ago

Kremlin Trusts Virology Experts' Opinion About Eff ..

17 minutes ago

Unprecedented Navalny-Related Sanctions on Russia ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.