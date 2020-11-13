Saudi-Led Coalition Forces Destroy 5 Houthi Drones Launched Toward Kingdom - Spokesman

Forces of the Saudi-led coalition have intercepted and destroyed five bomb-laden unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) launched by the Yemeni Shia rebel Houthi movement in the direction of Saudi Arabia, the coalition's spokesman, Turki al-Maliki, has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Forces of the Saudi-led coalition have intercepted and destroyed five bomb-laden unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) launched by the Yemeni Shia rebel Houthi movement in the direction of Saudi Arabia, the coalition's spokesman, Turki al-Maliki, has said.

"Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed today (Thursday) (5) bomb-laden UAVs launched deliberately and systematically by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom," al-Maliki said, as quoted by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

The spokesman has reiterated that these attacks constitute a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and that the forces continue to undertake the necessary measures to protect the kingdom's citizens and thwart such "terrorist attempts.

"

Along with that, a spokesperson for the Saudi Energy Ministry said late on Thursday that two bomb-laden motorboats launched by Houthi rebels have been destroyed near a floating platform of a Saudi oil facility in the southwestern Jizan region. No casualties have been reported.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi movement for several years.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.