Saudi-led Coalition Forces Destroy Houthi Drone - Spokesman

MOSCOW/DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Forces of the Saudi-led coalition on Tuesday intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) launched by the Yemeni Shia rebel Houthi movement toward Saudi Arabia, the coalition's spokesman Turki al-Maliki has said.

"The joint coalition forces have managed to intercept and destroy a booby-trapped drone launched by the Houthi militia systematically and deliberately targeting civilians and civilian objects in the southern region," al-Maliki said, as cited by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

The spokesman did not report any casualties or material damage.

Meanwhile, the Houthi military spokesman, Yahya Saree, told the Houthi-run Al Masirah broadcaster that the movement's air force has hit a sensitive target at Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia by using its UAV.

Another Houthi attack on the Abha airport occurred on Sunday.

The situation on the Saudi-Yemeni border has escalated over the past days, as Houthi rebels have repeatedly conducted several drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's territory, with the most recent airstrike taking place on Monday.

Prior to that, Saudi authorities said that another drone strike in the Kingdom's south had injured one local resident and damaged five buildings and three civilian vehicles.