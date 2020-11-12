UrduPoint.com
Saudi-led Coalition Forces Destroy Houthi Drone - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 01:16 PM

Forces of the Saudi-led coalition early on Thursday intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) launched by the Yemeni Shia rebel Houthi movement in the direction of Saudi Arabia, the coalition's spokesman, Turki al-Maliki, has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Forces of the Saudi-led coalition early on Thursday intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) launched by the Yemeni Shia rebel Houthi movement in the direction of Saudi Arabia, the coalition's spokesman, Turki al-Maliki, has said.

"Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this morning (Thursday) a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the Southern Region," al-Maliki said, as cited by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

The spokesman did not report any casualties or material damage.

The Arab coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, entered into the Yemeni conflict on the side of the latter's government in 2015 after the Houthi rebels made substantial gains during the opening clashes.

Throughout October, the Houthis have stepped up their attempts to attack the territory of Saudi Arabia by using drones filled with explosives.

