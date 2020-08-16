UrduPoint.com
Saudi-Led Coalition Forces Destroy Missile Fired By Houthis Toward Saudi Arabia - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 07:50 PM

Saudi-Led Coalition Forces Destroy Missile Fired by Houthis Toward Saudi Arabia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Joint forces of the Saudi-led coalition have intercepted and destroyed a missile launched by the Shia rebel Houthi movement from Yemen in the direction of Saudi Arabia, SPA reported on Sunday, citing the coalition's spokesman, Turki al-Maliki.

According to the Saudi news agency, the coalition forces destroyed a ballistic missile that the Houthis fired toward civilian facilities and civilians in southern Saudi Arabia.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years now.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.

