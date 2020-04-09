UrduPoint.com
Saudi-Led Coalition Halts Military Action In Yemen For 2 Weeks - State Media

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 02:00 AM

Saudi-Led Coalition Halts Military Action in Yemen for 2 Weeks - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen has put military operations on hold for two weeks, the state Saudi media reported Wednesday.

Coalition spokesperson Col. Turki al-Maliki has been cited by the SPA news agency as saying that the ceasefire will take effect at noon on Thursday (9:00 GMT).

The Arab coalition has been fighting Houthis since 2015 at the request of Yemen's UN-recognized government.

The UN special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, urged the warring parties last month to stop military action and ramp up efforts to counter the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

