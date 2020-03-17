Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts 2 Booby-Trapped Houthi Boats - Official Media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has intercepted and destroyed two remotely operated explosive-laden boats launched by Houthi rebels, coalition spokesman Turki Maliki, cited by state-run Saudi Press Agency, said Tuesday

CAIRO/DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has intercepted and destroyed two remotely operated explosive-laden boats launched by Houthi rebels, coalition spokesman Turki Maliki, cited by state-run Saudi Press Agency, said Tuesday.

The boats were launched from the Houthi-held Hudaydah governorate and constituted a threat to the maritime traffic in the Red Sea through the Bab al-Mandib Strait, the coalition said.

Maliki condemned the act as a flagrant violation of the Stockholm Agreement and said the coalition will continue to take strict deterrent actions against the Shia rebel group.

The Saudi-led coalition, alongside the United Arab Emirates, has been tied in the Yemeni conflict since 2015 when they stepped in on the side of the government against the Houthis, who are said to be covertly backed by Iran. The conflict has proven to be a costly and wasteful affair for the coalition, with little result to show for but a beleaguered population on the brink of a full-blown humanitarian crisis.�