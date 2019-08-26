Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts 6 Missiles Launched by Houthis from Yemen - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) The Saudi-led coalition intercepted on Sunday evening six ballistic missiles launched by the Yemeni rebel Houthi movement, media reported, citing military officials.

According to the coalition's spokesman, Col.

Turki Maliki, as cited by the SPA news outlet, the coalition successfully shot down six missiles launched by Houthi rebels from the Saada Governorate in west Yemen.

Yemen, a small nation in the south of the Arabian peninsula, has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.