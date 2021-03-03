UrduPoint.com
Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts, Downs Houthi Drone - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia has intercepted and downed a bomb-laden drone fired by Yemen's rebel Houthi movement toward the kingdom's southern areas, the coalition's spokesman, Turki Al-Maliki, said on Wednesday.

"Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this morning (Wednesday) a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the Southern Region," Al-Maliki said, as cited by state-owned news agency, SPA.

Yemen has been struggling with an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels since 2014.

The Saudi-led coalition launched a military operation to support the internationally recognized Hadi government in 2015. The Houthis continue to maintain control over a vast part in the north of the country, including the capital of Sanaa.

