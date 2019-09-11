UrduPoint.com
Saudi Led Coalition Intercepts Drone Targeting Border City

Wed 11th September 2019 | 04:11 PM

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen intercepted on Wednesday a drone launched by Houthi militia towards Saudi border city of Najran.

The Houthis target daily Saudi lands, mainly cities in the western borders with drones and missiles. Most of the attacks fail to reach their targets.

The coalition's spokesperson Turki Al Maliki said in a statement on Saudi Press Agency that the drone was intercepted on Wednesday morning and was targeting civilian sites in Najran.

He said that the coalition has taken measures to intercept and destroy drones and missiles, and neutralized the powers of the Iranian-backed Houthi militias.

The coalition completed its fourth-year war in Yemen in the first quarter of 2019 in support of the Yemeni exiled government and against the Houthis.

