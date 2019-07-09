UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Houthi Drone Launched At Kingdom - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 10:00 AM

Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Houthi Drone Launched at Kingdom - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The Saudi-led coalition intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen's Houthi movement before it reached civilian targets, media reported, citing coalition spokesman Turki Maliki.

The rebel movement earlier claimed it had launched a drone attack on an airport and a power station in the Saudi city of Abha.

Maliki told the Saudi Press Agency that the drone was intercepted before it hit "civilian targets."

Yemen has been locked in a conflict between government forces, led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels. A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting strikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Yemen Saudi Abha March 2015 Media Government Airport

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian FM

10 hours ago

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier ready for l ..

10 hours ago

KFED organises ‘Entrepreneurs Forum’ in Ajman

10 hours ago

Sawab Centre celebrates four years of fighting onl ..

10 hours ago

UNIDO Says Foreign Investment Vital for Africa's I ..

9 hours ago

US State Department Creates Commission on Unaliena ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.