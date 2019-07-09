Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Houthi Drone Launched at Kingdom - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The Saudi-led coalition intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen's Houthi movement before it reached civilian targets, media reported, citing coalition spokesman Turki Maliki.

The rebel movement earlier claimed it had launched a drone attack on an airport and a power station in the Saudi city of Abha.

Maliki told the Saudi Press Agency that the drone was intercepted before it hit "civilian targets."

Yemen has been locked in a conflict between government forces, led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels. A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting strikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.