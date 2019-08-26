Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Houthi-Launched Drone in Yemeni Airspace - Spokesman

(@imziishan)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) The Saudi-led coalition announced on Monday that a drone launched by the Yemeni Houthi movement toward the kingdom was intercepted and shot down in Yemeni airspace.

"Today, in the morning, the Saudi-led coalition forces intercepted and shot down a drone in the airspace of the Yemeni Republic, launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia from the Al-Jawf region toward the kingdom," the coalition's spokesman, Col. Turki Maliki said, as quoted by Saudi Press Agency.

Maliki added that all attempts made by the Houthi militia to launch a drone "are doomed to fail." According to the spokesman, the coalition takes all operational procedures that are necessary to protect civilians.

Yemen, a small nation in the south of the Arabian peninsula, has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

Over recent months, the Houthi rebels have conducted several drone attacks on Saudi airports and oil facilities.