Saudi-Led Coalition Launches Some 30 Airstrikes On 4 Yemeni Provinces - Houthi Movement

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 02:00 PM

Saudi-Led Coalition Launches Some 30 Airstrikes on 4 Yemeni Provinces - Houthi Movement

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The Saudi-led coalition has carried out about 30 intensive air raids on Yemen's four western provinces, the Houthi rebel group said late on Thursday on its Al Masirah broadcaster.

Around 13 airstrikes were launched on the districts of Majzar and Harib Al Qaramish in the province of Marib and another eight air raids hit the Nihm district in the Sanaa province, the Houthis said.

The province of Saada was subjected to six airstrikes by the alliance's air force, according to the movement. At least two air raids targeted al-Jawf province.

Both Saada and al-Jawf border Saudi Arabia.

