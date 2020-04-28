UrduPoint.com
Saudi-Led Coalition Registers 151 Ceasefire Violations in Yemen Over 2 Days - State Media

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The Saudi-led coalition has accused the Houthi rebel movement of 151 ceasefire violations with the use of heavy and light weapons on Yemeni soil over the past 48 hours, Saudi state media reported on Tuesday, citing the coalition.

The coalition stressed its continued commitment to ceasing hostilities amid the pandemic and expressed its support for peace efforts by UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths, according to the Saudi Al-Hadath broadcaster.

Meanwhile, a press office of the Yemeni government forces, supported by the coalition, said on Tuesday, citing its sources, that there were clashes between the government troops and the Houthis in the country's western province of Hudaydah, which resulted in heavy casualties among the rebels and serious damage of their military equipment.

The movement, in its turn, has accused the coalition of 108 peace violations in Hudaydah over the past 24 hours.

The ceasefire was first announced on April 8 for two weeks in response to a call of the United Nations for a global ceasefire in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the Houthis and the coalition repeatedly accused one another of violating the truce.

On Friday, spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki said that the coalition had extended the ceasefire for a month amid the pandemic.

To date, the Yemeni health authorities have confirmed only one coronavirus case in the eastern province of Hadhramaut since the start of the outbreak.

