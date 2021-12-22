UrduPoint.com

Saudi-led Coalition Rejects Iran Charges On Yemen Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 03:52 PM

Saudi-led coalition rejects Iran charges on Yemen envoy

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen on Wednesday rejected accusations that it was slow to facilitate the evacuation from Sanaa of an Iranian diplomat who later died of coronavirus

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen on Wednesday rejected accusations that it was slow to facilitate the evacuation from Sanaa of an Iranian diplomat who later died of coronavirus.

The Islamic republic's envoy to Yemen, Hassan Eyrlou, died on Tuesday despite being flown out from the Huthi rebel-held capital in a rare exemption from a Saudi-led air blockade.

But the foreign ministry in Tehran blamed the "slow cooperation of certain countries" in facilitating Saturday's evacuation for Eyrlou's death.

Coalition spokesman Turki Al-Maliki on Wednesday condemned Iran's "defamatory" comments.

"The coalition has facilitated and provided all necessary transit permits as well as logistical support," he said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

"It had facilitated the evacuation on humanitarian grounds, and in recognition of the diplomatic mediation by Oman and Iraq in less than 48 hours of reporting (Eyrlou's) health condition.

" The diplomat served as ambassador to the rebel-installed administration in Sanaa, which is recognised only by Tehran.

Eyrlou was flown out of Sanaa on an Iraqi flight after his rebel hosts secured authorisation from the Saudi-led coalition, which has enforced an air and sea blockade on rebel-held territory since August 2016.

Regional rivals Riyadh and Tehran support opposite sides in several conflict zones across the region, including in Yemen.

Riyadh has said that its 2015 intervention in Yemen in support of the beleaguered government was aimed at preventing an Iranian ally taking power on its doorstep.

Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed and millions displaced in Yemen's conflict, in what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Related Topics

World United Nations Iran Yemen Iraq Riyadh Oman Died Saudi Tehran Sanaa August 2016 2015 All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore to hit big screens ..

Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore to hit big screens soon

8 minutes ago
 Sara Ali Khan says she and mother don’t discuss ..

Sara Ali Khan says she and mother don’t discuss her marriage plans

34 minutes ago
 Lavrov Calls on German, French Counterparts to Mak ..

Lavrov Calls on German, French Counterparts to Make Kiev Implement Minsk Deal - ..

2 minutes ago
 Turkey reports 19,859 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey reports 19,859 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Postponed WEF to remain in Davos: chief

Postponed WEF to remain in Davos: chief

2 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close mixed Wednesday

Chinese shares close mixed Wednesday

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.