Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Saudi-Led Coalition Releases 13 Houthi Prisoners - Ansar Allah Movement

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2023 | 07:30 AM

Saudi-Led Coalition Releases 13 Houthi Prisoners - Ansar Allah Movement

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) The Houthi rebels (Ansar Allah movement) in Yemen have announced the release of over a dozen prisoners, in exchange for one Saudi prisoner, the head of the Houthis' prisoner affairs committee, Abdul Qader al-Murtada, said.

"Today we met 13 prisoners at Sana'a International Airport who were released by the Saudi authorities in exchange for a Saudi prisoner we released earlier," Abdul Qader al-Murtada said on Twitter on Saturday.

On Friday, the head of the Houthis' prisoner affairs committee said on Twitter that the International Committee of the Red Cross had informed Ansar Allah that the start of the planned prisoner exchange with the Yemeni authorities was being put off for three days.

A prisoner exchange deal was reached between the Yemeni government and the Houthis in March, during talks in Switzerland. According to Sputnik sources, the prisoner swap between the Houthi rebels and the Yemeni government was initially set to start on April 11 and was planned to be concluded in three stages, with the expected release of over 880 prisoners.

Earlier this month, a Yemeni diplomatic source told Sputnik that the Houthis and the Yemeni government had reached an agreement to extend the truce for six months. The previous truce expired in October 2022, but the parties were not able to reach an agreement on its extension immediately afterward because of the Houthis' demand that the government allocate to them part of the revenues from oil and gas sales from government-controlled territories.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces and the Houthi rebels since 2014. The situation was exacerbated in March 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition, working in cooperation with the internationally-recognized Yemeni government, began conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis. The latter have retaliated by attacking Saudi forces and firing missiles into Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Firing Prisoner Exchange Twitter Yemen Oil Saudi Saudi Arabia Switzerland March April October Gas 2015 From Government Agreement Airport

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

5 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

5 hours ago
 Shabab Al Ahli beat Al Bataeh 3-0 to cement top sp ..

Shabab Al Ahli beat Al Bataeh 3-0 to cement top spot in ADNOC Pro League

5 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan wel ..

Ajman Ruler receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well- ..

UAQ Ruler receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 British Pakistani Formula Racer Enaam Ahmed sets 3 ..

British Pakistani Formula Racer Enaam Ahmed sets 3rd fastest time at Indianapoli ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.