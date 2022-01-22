Saudi-led Coalition Says Carried Out No Airstrikes on Prison in Northern Yemen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) The Saudi-led coalition said it had not carried out airstrikes on the prison in the northern Yemeni province of Saada.

On Friday, the Yemeni Shia Houthi rebels said that dozens of people had been killed and injured as a result of the coalition airstrikes on the prison in the Saada province. The Doctors Without Borders (MSF) NGO reported about 70 fatalities and more than 130 injured people.

"Media reports about the coalition airstrikes on detention centers in the province of Saada are false," the coalition said, as quoted by the Al-Ekhbariya broadcaster.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.