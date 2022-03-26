(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) The Saudi Arabia-led coalition has destroyed two booby-trapped drones launched by Yemen's Houthi movement toward the kingdom.

"Two drones launched toward the kingdom have been intercepted and destroyed in the Yemeni airspace," the coalition's statement read, as quoted by Saudi Arabian broadcaster Al-Ekhbariya.

The coalition added that the drones were launched from civil and oil facilities in the Saudi Arabian city of Al-Hudaydah.

On Friday, Yemen's Houthi movement attacked an oil distribution station in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah and civil facilities in several Saudi Arabian cities.

The conflict between the Yemeni government forces and the Houthis has continued for over six years. The situation was further aggravated after the military coalition led by Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the Yemeni government's side in 2015 and began conducting occasional air, land and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones at objects in Saudi territory.