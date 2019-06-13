Saudi-Led Coalition Says Destroyed Houthi Facilities Housing Foreign Experts in Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition of Arab states destroyed Houthi weapons warehouses and production sites that accommodated foreign military specialists cooperating with the movement in response to the recent attack on the Saudi airport, the coalition spokesman Turki Maliki said at a press conference on Thursday

On Wednesday, the Houthis launched a missile at the Abha international airport in Saudi Arabia, injuring at least 26 civilians from India, Saudi Arabia and Yemen and damaging the airport building.

"The coalition has destroyed Houthi military targets, which threaten the regional and international security. The targets destroyed by the coalition in Yemen include warehouses of missiles and weapons, arms production sites, as well as facilities accommodating foreign experts from the terrorist organizations, which cooperate with the Houthis," Maliki said.

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2011. It peaked in 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition joined the military action on the government's side. The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people - over 80 percent of the country's population - currently in need of aid.