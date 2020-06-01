UrduPoint.com
Saudi-Led Coalition Says Downed 2 Houthi Drones Launched From Yemen Toward Saudi Arabia

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 03:37 PM

The Saudi-led coalition's air forces have shot two unmanned aerial vehicles launched by the Houthi rebel movement from Yemen toward Saudi Arabia, the coalition's spokesman said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The Saudi-led coalition's air forces have shot two unmanned aerial vehicles launched by the Houthi rebel movement from Yemen toward Saudi Arabia, the coalition's spokesman said on Monday.

"The coalition forces have managed to intercept and down two drones fired by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia toward civilian objects in the city of Khamis Mushait [in southwestern Saudi Arabia]," Col. Turki al-Maliki said, as quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency.

