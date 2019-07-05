UrduPoint.com
Saudi-Led Coalition Says Downed Houthi Drone Fired Toward Jizan Airport - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) The Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and downed a drone launched by the Yemeni rebel Houthi movement from Sanaa on the Jizan airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, local media reported on Friday.

The Houthi-controlled Al Masirah broadcaster reported earlier in the day, citing the Houthis, that the rebel movement had struck Jizan and Abha airports in Saudi Arabia close to the Yemeni border, disrupting the airports' operations. The Houthis reportedly warned civilians against visiting the areas, saying they would continue attacking airports used for military purposes.

The Saudi state-run SPA news agency reported, citing the international coalition's spokesman, Turki Maliki, that the Houthis deliberately attacked civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The rebel movement and Saudi Arabia regularly exchange strikes as they are sides to the violent military conflict in Yemen. Saudi Arabia, leading the international coalition of mostly Gulf states, supports the Yemeni government in its war against the Houthis.

