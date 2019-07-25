Saudi led coalition says intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi border city

The Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen announced the interception of a drone heading to the Saudi border city of Khamis Mushait on Thursday

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, Turki Al Maliki, the coalition spokesman, said the drone launched by the Houthi rebels targeted civilians and civilian sites in the Saudi city but was destroyed at dawn over Sanaa, Yemen's rebel-held capital.

He said the coalition would continue to take firm steps to deter the Houthis' hostilities.