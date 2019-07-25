UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Led Coalition Says Intercepts Houthi Drone Targeting Saudi Border City

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 04:30 PM

Saudi led coalition says intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi border city

The Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen announced the interception of a drone heading to the Saudi border city of Khamis Mushait on Thursday

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen announced the interception of a drone heading to the Saudi border city of Khamis Mushait on Thursday.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, Turki Al Maliki, the coalition spokesman, said the drone launched by the Houthi rebels targeted civilians and civilian sites in the Saudi city but was destroyed at dawn over Sanaa, Yemen's rebel-held capital.

He said the coalition would continue to take firm steps to deter the Houthis' hostilities.

Related Topics

Drone Yemen Saudi Sanaa Border

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Tongan Ambassador credenti ..

19 minutes ago

Funds be provided immediately in death, marriage ..

2 minutes ago

Grand operation against encroachment launches in G ..

2 minutes ago

China launches first private rocket capable of car ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) team visits Pir ..

7 minutes ago

Spanish Socialists, Left-Wing Podemos Exchange Bla ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.