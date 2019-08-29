Saudi led coalition says intercepts Houthi drone

Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen on Thursday morning intercepted a drone launched by Houthi militia from Yemen's northern province of Saada towards the kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen on Thursday morning intercepted a drone launched by Houthi militia from Yemen's northern province of Saada towards the kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The coalition spokesperson Turki Al Maliki said that the forces intercepted and destroyed the drone before reaching its targets.

Saudi Arabia earlier announced a Houthi attack that targeted Abha International Airport without any injuries reported.