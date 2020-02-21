UrduPoint.com
Saudi Led Coalition Says Intercepts Missiles Fired By Houthi Militia

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 05:39 PM

Saudi led coalition says intercepts missiles fired by Houthi Militia

Saudi-led coalition announced Friday it intercepted several ballistic missiles launched by Houthi militia towards Saudi cities, the Saudi Press Agency reported

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Saudi-led coalition announced Friday it intercepted several ballistic missiles launched by Houthi militia towards Saudi cities, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Turki Al Maliki, spokesperson of the coalition, said that the missiles represented "a flagrant defiance of the International Humanitarian Law." The incident occurred after a certain period of no such attacks that usually target Saudi border cities near Yemen.

Al Maliki said that Sanaa has become Houthi militia's assembly, installation and launching hub for ballistic missiles that target the kingdom.

The coalition has exercised "extreme prudence and self-restraint" in dealing with such violations, the spokesperson said.

The coalition will continue to apply and implement all decisive and rigorous measures, in accordance with the International Humanitarian Law, to protect the coalition states' nationals and expatriates from such attacks, the spokesperson added.

