UrduPoint.com

Saudi-led Coalition Says Over 150 Huthis Dead In Yemen Raids

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 10:48 PM

Saudi-led coalition says over 150 Huthis dead in Yemen raids

The Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen said Saturday it has killed more than 150 more Huthi rebels in the past 24 hours in raids around the northern pro-government bastion of Marib

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :The Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen said Saturday it has killed more than 150 more Huthi rebels in the past 24 hours in raids around the northern pro-government bastion of Marib.

The coalition, which backs Yemen's internationally recognised government, has reported near-daily strikes over the past month against the Iran-backed Huthis, each time claiming high losses.

The rebels, who have for months waged an offensive against Marib, rarely comment on losses. AFP cannot independently verify the Saudi tolls that total more than 2,000 dead in air strike since October.

"Fourteen military vehicles were destroyed and more than 157 terrorist elements eliminated" in the latest raids, the coalition said in a statement carried by the Saudi state news agency SPA.

The air strikes targeted two regions of oil-rich Marib province, Al-Jawf in the north and the south's Al-Bayda, it said, as well as Sirwah, west of Marib city.

The Huthis began a major push to seize the city in February and, after a lull, they renewed their offensive in September.

Marib is the embattled government's last stronghold in the north. A loyalist military official acknowledged Tuesday that the Huthis have made advances on the ground.

Yemen's civil war began in 2014 when the Huthis seized the capital Sanaa, prompting Saudi-led forces to intervene to prop up the government the following year.

Tens of thousands of people have died and millions displaced in what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Related Topics

Dead Terrorist World United Nations Yemen Vehicles Died Saudi Marib Sanaa February September October Government Million

Recent Stories

Minsk Claims Reconnaissance Flights Near Belarusia ..

Minsk Claims Reconnaissance Flights Near Belarusian Borders Became More Frequent

33 seconds ago
 Biden backs payment to families separated at borde ..

Biden backs payment to families separated at border under Trump

34 seconds ago
 Eight killed as crowd rushes stage at Texas rap co ..

Eight killed as crowd rushes stage at Texas rap concert

36 seconds ago
 ATP Paris Masters results -- collated

ATP Paris Masters results -- collated

37 seconds ago
 Gayle: 'I want to play another World Cup, but they ..

Gayle: 'I want to play another World Cup, but they won't let me'

6 minutes ago
 ATP Paris Masters results

ATP Paris Masters results

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.