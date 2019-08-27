UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi-Led Coalition Shoots Down Drone Launched By Yemeni Houthis Toward Kingdom - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 11:30 AM

Saudi-Led Coalition Shoots Down Drone Launched by Yemeni Houthis Toward Kingdom - Reports

The Saudi-led coalition shot down a drone launched by the Yemeni Houthi movement toward the kingdom, media reported on Tuesday, citing the coalition's spokesman, Col. Turki Maliki

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The Saudi-led coalition shot down a drone launched by the Yemeni Houthi movement toward the kingdom, media reported on Tuesday, citing the coalition's spokesman, Col. Turki Maliki.

The drone was launched by the Houthis from Sanaa toward civil facilities in the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, located near the border with Yemen, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Maliki stressed that the coalition needed to continue to take all necessary measures in the fight against the Houthis.

Yemen, a small nation in the south of the Arabian peninsula, has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now.

A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

Over recent months, the Houthi rebels have conducted several drone attacks on Saudi airports and oil facilities. On August 17, a drone attack by the Houthi movement on a Shaybah oil field controlled by Saudi Arabia caused a fire at a gas plant. In response, the Saudi-led coalition targeted Houthis' position in northern Yemen.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Fire Yemen Oil Saudi Sanaa Saudi Arabia March August Border Gas 2015 Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Prominent peace body CodePink urges UNSC to end In ..

12 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani tells US to take 'first step' by li ..

12 minutes ago

Tokyo shares jump on US rallies, weaker yen 27 Aug ..

13 minutes ago

8 million (8%) Pakistani adults claim to use car-h ..

15 minutes ago

Lebanese Movement Hezbollah Finds Explosives in Is ..

23 minutes ago

Myth Of Net Security Provider Busted

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.