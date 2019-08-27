Saudi-Led Coalition Shoots Down Drone Launched by Yemeni Houthis Toward Kingdom - Reports

The Saudi-led coalition shot down a drone launched by the Yemeni Houthi movement toward the kingdom, media reported on Tuesday, citing the coalition's spokesman, Col. Turki Maliki

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The Saudi-led coalition shot down a drone launched by the Yemeni Houthi movement toward the kingdom, media reported on Tuesday, citing the coalition's spokesman, Col. Turki Maliki.

The drone was launched by the Houthis from Sanaa toward civil facilities in the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, located near the border with Yemen, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Maliki stressed that the coalition needed to continue to take all necessary measures in the fight against the Houthis.

Yemen, a small nation in the south of the Arabian peninsula, has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now.

A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

Over recent months, the Houthi rebels have conducted several drone attacks on Saudi airports and oil facilities. On August 17, a drone attack by the Houthi movement on a Shaybah oil field controlled by Saudi Arabia caused a fire at a gas plant. In response, the Saudi-led coalition targeted Houthis' position in northern Yemen.